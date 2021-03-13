Saturday, 13 March 2021 – Former Citizen TV reporter, Makori Ongechi, has spoken for the first time after he was fired from Royal Media Services.

The cool and reserved reporter, who mostly covers education matters, took to social media and posted an emotional message directed to those who orchestrated an evil plan for him to be fired on the eve of his birthday.

Ongechi said he had a big vision of conquering the world and inspiring Kenyans who come from a humble background like him but his vision and aspirations of his parents were strategically cut short just when he was preparing to celebrate his birthday.

“I had a big VISION. I was just BEGINNING.I wanted to tell the story of a poor boy from Kisii to the WORLD. I needed guidance. I needed direction. But instead, my vision and the aspirations of my parents were STRATEGICALLY cut short on the eve of my BIRTHDAY”, he posted on Twitter.

According to sources, Makori fell out with Linus Kaikai, who is one of the top managers at Royal Media Services.

Kaikai has been frustrating Makori to an extent of assigning his duties to other reporters.

“At times Makori would script a good story, but it would be given to the editors’ favourites to voice. Since January he has found himself doing stories yet others take credit for it (because they voice his stories),” a source revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST