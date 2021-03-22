Monday, March 22, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been lauded by Muslims across the world for doing a special thing during the funeral of former Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli in Dodoma on Monday.

During his speech in honour of Magufuli, Uhuru paused his speech in respect of the Muslim community’s call for prayers known as Adhan.

The President was delivering his speech minutes before 1 pm when Adhan was called in a nearby Mosque.

Uhuru, who doubles as the Chairman of the East African Community (EAC), stopped his speech for about two minutes until the call for prayer was over then continued with his speech.

The son of Jomo eulogized the late Magufuli as a visionary leader who helped transform the East African nation economically.

Other heads of state present include Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Malawi’s Lazarus Chakwera, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Others are Zambia’s Edgar Lungu, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, and DR Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST