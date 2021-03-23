Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed his frantic efforts to reach the late Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli when rumours of his death first emerged.

According to Raila, he tried to call and text Magufuli when rumours about his death started doing rounds on social media but did not get any response and that’s when he sensed danger.

“It was the worst time to lose a friend and a comrade.”

“It was a bond forged over the war on corruption and quality infrastructure.”

“When rumours started going around about the health and whereabouts of my friend president John Pombe Magufuli, I placed several calls to him.”

“Later, I sent him a text message. Both went unanswered.”

“I then resigned to expect the worst while hoping I was wrong,” Raila said.

Raila said that when Magufuli’s death was confirmed, he was in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and that he felt the full weight of double tragedy and emotions.

Kenyans started speculating about Magufuli’s death one week before then Vice President Samia Suluhu confirmed his actual death on Wednesday last week.

Raila first met Magufuli at an international conference on infrastructure in Durban, South Africa, in 2003, and from there developed a strong bond of brotherhood.

