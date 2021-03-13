Saturday, March 13, 2021 – Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli has confirmed that he is as fit as a fiddle despite claims by opposition leaders that he had been hospitalised in the Nairobi hospital for the past two weeks suffering from COVID-19.

For the past one week, Tanzania opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, has been claiming that Magufuli was being treated at the Nairobi Hospital and later airlifted to an Indian hospital after his condition worsened.

However, on Saturday, Magufuli, who is nicknamed the bulldozer, refuted the claims on his Facebook page by highlighting some of the Tanzania projects that will be completed by the end of the year.

“Ujenzi wa daraja la Tanzinite (KM 1.03) amabalo linapita katika Bahari ya Hindi kuunganisha eneo la Agha Khan pamoja na Coco Beach umefika asilimia ya 70.6 na linatarajiwa kukamilishwa mwishoni wa mwaka huu,” Magufuli wrote on his social media page on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST