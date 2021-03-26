Friday, March 26, 2021 – Education CS George Magoha is reportedly breathing fire after it emerged that the recently concluded Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination was widely leaked.

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion and several teachers exposed how a blunder by the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) led to the leakage of KCPE exams.

Teachers said that KNEC lifted Social Studies and English exams from two books that had been widely circulated to Class 8 candidates before sitting the exams in March 2021.

The candidates, mostly those in private schools, had already done the tests in February 2021 after purchasing the books published by Distinction Educational Publishers.

“When a similar test is predicted and it appears in the KNEC exams, then it shows there was a leakage.”

“The credibility and reliability of national exams is tarnished,” Sossion stated.

“Even though exams are set from learning material available, KNEC going on to publish the same tests indicates that we have a serious issue with our exam process,” Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Secretary-General, Akelo Misori added.

Exam stakeholders thus raised various questions among them being whether KNEC tendered the publishers to set the exams as well as how the council will rectify the error as schools that had done the tests before now have a wide advantage.

The publishers distanced themselves from the scandal, saying that all they do is release tests that are used to analyse the students’ preparedness.

“If KNEC used our content, then we don’t have any issue with them. Our books have been used for the past years,” a director at the company responded.

