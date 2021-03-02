Tuesday, 02 March 2021 – Celebrated Kenyan-international actress, Lupita Nyong’o, has officially turned 38 years old.

The Oscar Award winner was born on 1 March 1983 in Mexico where her father had gone to seek political refuge in the Moi era.

Her parents later returned to Kenya when she was less than 1 year old.

Lupita grew up in Kenya during her childhood and later in adult life, she flew to the United States to pursue a career in film at the prestigious Yale School of Drama.

She has been making a mark in the Hollywood film industry and inspiring a lot of black girls.

The beautiful actress is among the few renowned international celebrities who are not afraid or ashamed to reveal their age.

Yesterday, she officially turned 38 years old.

She posted a lovely photo glowing as usual and most of her fans across the globe couldn’t believe that she is almost clocking 40.

In fact, you may confuse her with a 19-year-old slay queen if the latest photo that she posted is anything to go by.

“This is 38” she captioned the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST