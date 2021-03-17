Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Oscar Award winner, Lupita Nyong’o, is in town.

The super talented actress, who turned 38 years recently, shared photos in Lamu enjoying boat rides.

Lupita’s visit comes a few weeks after she was involved in an online spat with Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala.

Balala claimed that Magical Kenya gave an ambassadorial role to renowned model, Naomi Campbell because Lupita is inaccessible.

The CS lied that he had been looking for Lupita for about five years and when he failed to reach her, he gave the ambassadorial job to Naomi Campell.

Here are photos of Lupita in Lamu promoting local tourism for free.

