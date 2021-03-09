Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – A section of Luo community youths have urged Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, to team up with Deputy President William Ruto and teach ‘dynasties’ a lesson in 2022.

‘Dynasties’ and ‘cerelac boys’ consists of politicians who were born with a silver spoon in their mouths like President Uhuru Kenyatta, KANU chairman Gideon Moi and Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

Already, there is a bitter fallout between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta, and going by the video below, Luos are not happy with Uhuru for trying to betray Raila, who is an enigma in Kenyan politics.

In the video, the irritated youths tell, Jakom to team up with Ruto, who is the undisputed king of the ‘hustler nation’.

The youths also sent a stern warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta telling him not to think that he can frustrate Raila Odinga the way he has been frustrating former governors Mike Sonko and Ferdinard Waititu.

Here is the video of Luo community youth telling Raila Odinga to team up with Ruto and rescue the country from dynasties in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST