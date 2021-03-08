Monday, March 8, 2021 – A vocal Luo community politician has laughed at Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, over reports that his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta is about to collapse.

Raila and Uhuru have been great buddies since their March 9, 2018 peace deal but recent reports show the two leading politicians are reading from different scripts.

Siaya Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Atiende Amollo have claimed that powerful individuals surrounding Uhuru are planning to scuttle his handshake deal with the former Prime Minister.

In his Siaya backyard on Saturday, Orengo said there is “a cabal of civil servants inside the government who have already decided who will rule Kenya in 2022”, and threatened to expose them if they continue hijacking the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and fighting Raila.

Reacting to the development, Kisumu West parliamentary aspirant, Jared Odida, ridiculed Raila saying he was realizing when it was too late that the handshake was Uhuru’s scheme to play him.

Odida said the former Prime Minister made a huge mistake by starting a war against Deputy President William Ruto after his peace deal with the President, noting he took Uhuru’s bait.

“Uhuru made Raila & Ruto “fight” to kill any possibility of them merging up for 2022. Raila missed the point & fought Ruto. Now he wants Ruto than Ruto wants him,” he tweeted.

Odida, who is a diehard Tanga Tanga supporter, claimed members of the Luo community have moved to Ruto’s camp, and urged Raila to continue hoping the Deep State would make him president in 2022 through the rigging.

The Kenyan DAILY POST