Tuesday, 16 March 2021 – Famous Kenyan singer turned prophet Lovy Longomba, has revealed that God foretold him his brother Christian was going to die.

Speaking about the revelation from God, Lovy, who heads a church in the US that he founded called Revelations Church, said that he tried everything that he could to save the life of his late brother but God had already decided to rest his soul.

“On the day that he was leaving, God spoke to me and told me, ‘Christian Longomba is leaving today.’ I tried everything, spiritually, physically and materially to keep him here, but man, when God speaks, God speaks and there is nothing you can do about it and it is always for the better. Even in this, Jesus is still glorified” he said.

Christian died on Saturday while undergoing treatment at one of the hospitals in Los Angeles.

He had been battling a brain tumor since 2015.

