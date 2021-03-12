Friday, 12 March 2021 – A 24-year-old lady is in police custody after she was arrested by detectives carrying grenades and teargas canisters in Marsabit County.

According to DCI, the innocent-looking lady was travelling in a matatu that was heading to Marsabit from Moyale.

Members of the public are said to have provided detectives with a tip-off, leading to the arrest of the middle-aged lady.

She had hidden the explosives in her handbag.

Anti-Terror Police Officers have since taken over investigations into the incident.

It’s believed that the explosives were destined for Nairobi.

See photos of the suspect and the explosives she was carrying.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.