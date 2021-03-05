Friday, March 5, 2021 – A section of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies has said United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) win in the London Ward by-election in Nakuru County is a good indication that the DP has the support of Mt Kenya region.

London Ward is dominated by the Kikuyu and was seen as a test of the popularity of the DP in the populous Mt Kenya region

Speaking on Friday, Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, said the London win by UDA is an indication that the Kikuyu community members are solidly behind Ruto.

“We have been telling people that Mt Kenya is behind Deputy President William Ruto, but some have been doubting. This by-election result should confirm to them that,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua, a key Ruto ally from Mt Kenya, said despite a purge by President Uhuru Kenyatta targeting Ruto and his allies in the region, the people will stand with the DP.

The President has been urging his Mt Kenya people to ignore Ruto’s overtures and even attacked the DP’s economic empowerment model fashioned around the wheelbarrow as incitement against his leadership.

The Kenyan DAILY POST