Thursday, March 25, 2021 – Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to restore Covid-19 lockdown in hotspot areas amid a surge in the number of infections and deaths across the country, or else more people will die.

Speaking during an interview this morning, the Orange Democratic Movement lawmaker said the president must revert to implementing strict coronavirus measures to save Kenyans from imminent danger.

“If you look at areas within the Nairobi metropolitan region such as Kiambu and Machakos, the infection rates are very high and we must restore lockdown if we are to save our people,” Amollo said.

His plea came after the Ministry of Health stated counties surrounding Nairobi had recorded an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the last week.

“Over the last nine days, Nairobi has had a total increase of 5,718 cases of coronavirus, Kiambu 888, Nakuru 626, Machakos 414, Kajiado 199, Nyeri 100 and Kericho 58.”

“The total between the seven counties is 9,893 and accounts for the majority of the positive cases in the country,” the Ministry stated.

On the said date, the Covid-19 positivity rate in the capital Nairobi hit 57.7% as Kenya registered 1,540 new cases.

