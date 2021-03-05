Friday, March 5, 2021 – Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, is in celebration mode after his candidate beat Deputy President William Ruto’s man hands down in the just concluded Kabuchai by-election.

Majimbo Kalasinga was declared the winner in the Kabuchai Parliamentary by-election after he won by a landslide in yesterday’s by-election.

He garnered 19,274 votes (56 percent) against Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Evans Kakai who came second with 6,455 votes.

Amos Wekesa of the Federal Party of Kenya was third with 1,454 votes followed by Dr. Gasper Wafubwa who came fourth with 1,236 votes out of the 29,798 cast.

Raila Odinga’s ODM did not field a candidate in the Kabuchai by-election.

The results were announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer, Mr. Benson Esuza.

Kalasinga lost to the late John Lusweti in 2017, when he ran under the Jubilee Party.

