Monday, March 15, 2021 – Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s son is in trouble for drunk driving.

This is after he pleaded guilty to driving his Probox under the influence of alcohol.

He was on Monday fined Sh30,000, a failure to which he would serve three months in jail.

Brian Ndung’u Waititu was accused of driving a Toyota Probox on Muindi Mbingu Street while drunk as a skunk on Monday at 1.30 am.

He was accused of being under the influence of alcohol to an extent of being incapable of controlling the vehicle.

While admitting to the offence before senior principal magistrate Esther Kimilu, Brian pleaded for leniency, saying that he is a first-time offender.

“Your honour I plead for leniency before this court and I will not repeat the offence,” Brian told the court.

The magistrate considered his mitigation and fined him Sh30,000 or he serves three months in default.

Waititu’s family is not new to controversies as the former Kiambu governor, his wife and daughter are facing charges of defrauding the people of Kiambu. The case is still pending in court.

The Kenyan DAILY POST