Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Nairobi-based lawyers Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Donald Kipkorir have become the first Kenyans to be inoculated with Russia’s Sputnik V Covid -19 vaccine.

Sputnik V vaccine which is yet to get the approval of the Ministry of Health is available in Cottage Hospital in Nanyuki and some private clinics in Nairobi.

According to a report by Lancet, Sputnik V, which has an efficacy rate of 91 percent, is better than the Astra Zeneca vaccine which has an efficacy rate of 73 percent.

Lancet also says Sputnik V, which is manufactured by Gamaleya Institute, has fewer side effects than AstraZeneca which has multiple side effects including blood clots.

Here are photos of Ahmednasir and Kipkorir receiving the shots of the Sputnik V vaccine.

