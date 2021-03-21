Sunday, March 21, 2021 – Late Tanzania president John Pombe Magufuli was a man of faith and believed in God even on his deathbed.

This was revealed by family spokesman Ngusa Samike who disclosed that Magufuli even led prayers with nurses and doctors in the last days before his death.

Magufuli passed away on the evening of Wednesday, March 17, at Dar es Salaam due to a heart condition as announced by newly-sworn in President Samia Suluhu.

According to Ngusa, even on his deathbed, Magufuli was still the same staunch Christian who believed in God and he led prayers and songs together with his doctors and nurses.

Additionally, the late president also received special blessings from Cardinal Polycarp Pengo and Father Padre Alister Makubi.

Chief Sheikh, Mufti Abubakar Zubeir also prayed for him just before he breathed his last.

