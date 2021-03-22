Monday, March 22, 2021 – The late second liberation hero, Kenneth Matiba, will be laughing in heaven over what President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has done to honour him.

Matiba, who died in 2018, fought for multi-party democracy in the 1990s together with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

On Monday, Nairobi County Assembly passed a motion to change Accra Road in Nairobi to Kenneth Matiba Road.

Kayole Central MCA Jeremiah Themendu said Matiba left an indelible mark in the hospitality and education sectors and was an accomplished public servant.

Nairobi Central Ward MCA Daniel Ngegi described Matiba as a modern-day freedom fighter who helped free the country from the dark days.

“This assembly urges the County Executive, in conjunction with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, to rename Accra Road in Nairobi Central Ward to Kenneth Matiba Road in honour of the pro-democracy icon regarded as one of the pioneers of democracy, evident by his heroic efforts in pressing for the return of multiparty democracy in the 1990s,” Ngegi said.

He further highlighted that Accra Road played a significant role during the clamour for multi-partyism as it was a place of refuge for Matiba during the Saba Saba day.

“Back in the days, the late Matiba used Accra Hotel that is owned by the late Nairobi Mayor John King’ori, to regroup and re-strategize after being clobbered and tear-gassed,” Ngegi stated.

Matiba passed away on April 18, 2018, at Karen Hospital at the age of 85.

