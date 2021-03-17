Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Betty Kyallo hosted close friends and family members for a memorable birthday party after turning 32 years old.

The lavish birthday party was held at Lukenya getaway resort, one of the most famous hotels in Machakos County

During the memorable party, the single mother of one was treated to a classy birthday cake that has left haters scratching their heads.

The cake was wrapped in dollars and champagne and a crown, portraying the kind of a boss lady that she is.

Check out the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST