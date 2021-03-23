Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – City socialite, Vera Sidika, is still living large even after relocating from Nairobi to Mombasa.

There were murmurs that she relocated to the Coast after she failed to maintain her expensive lifestyle in the capital city after her fame started fading but if her latest posts are anything to go by, she is still living a posh life in Mombasa.

The 31-year-old socialite took to social media and posted videos flaunting the interior of her beach house.

She showed off expensive chandeliers, painting on the wall and furniture, and simply captioned the video, ‘I am blessed’.

In another video, her husband Brown Mauzo is seen enjoying a meal in the living room.

She also posted another video of a massage therapist in her palatial home and captioned it, “Waking up to a massage from Vs spa at the comfort of my bedroom. Vs spa has the best therapists in Mombasa. We also do house/hotel calls”.

Watch the videos below.

