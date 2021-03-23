Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – Esther Wangari, a 20-year-old lady, emotionally narrated to the court how her boyfriend, whom she met on Facebook, threw her from the 12th floor of a building on their first date.

Appearing before Nairobi Principal Magistrate, Esther Kimilu, Wangari told the court that her boyfriend, Moses Gatama Njoroge, had invited her to Ambank House on the 12th floor in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

She travelled from her home in Karura in Kiambu County to Nairobi’s CBD to meet her Facebook boyfriend, not knowing that the date would turn tragic.

Eunice told the court that they drunk in his office until 7.30 pm when she decided to leave but her boyfriend did not like the idea because he wanted to spend the night with her.

An argument ensued and quickly led to a fight.

During the fight, Moses reportedly pushed her from a window on the 12th floor of the Ambank house, where his office is situated.

She landed on the 9th floor and suffered serious pelvic injuries.

She was taken for treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital and the matter was reported to the authorities.

Moses was charged with one count of causing grievous bodily harm when he appeared in court yesterday.

Eunice’s father told the court that he received a phone call from his daughter who was screaming for help, claiming that someone wanted to throw her off a building.

When he arrived at the Central Police Station to report the matter, he was informed that a security guard had already reported the incident.

He was also informed that his daughter had already been rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital by guards who were manning the building where the unfortunate incident happened.

Here’s a photo of Wangari and her Facebook boyfriend who almost killed her.

