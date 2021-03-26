By DCI.

A village in Migori County was plunged into mourning after a Form Four student was stabbed to death by a woman hours before sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

The slain student was scheduled to sit for his examination at Kuna Secondary School.

Joyce Achieng Omondi, 27, believed to be the prime suspect in the murder, has been placed in police custody pending arraignment in court.

The incident happened at Kamagambo area in Migori’s Rongo sub-county.

Neighbours reported hearing chilling screams from the house the student was in. They rushed to the home but they couldn’t access the house since the door was locked from inside. They called in the police.

The woman opened the door and surrendered after police officers arrived. Police seized a blood-stained kitchen knife, believed to be the murder weapon.

The police and neighbours were shocked to find the student bleeding profusely and fighting for his life.

The student was rushed to a nearby hospital but lost the battle for his life in the wee hours of today.

DCI detectives are investigating the motive behind this killing.

