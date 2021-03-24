Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – A lady has been paraded on social media after she was caught on CCTV stealing a phone inside a church.

Instead of going to church to cleanse her soul and thank God for the gift of life, she went there with an evil mission.

In the leaked CCTV footage, the cunning lady is seen looking around carefully to make sure that no one was watching.

Her target was a phone that was in the charging area.

After making sure that no one was seeing her, she unplugged the phone from the charger, put it in her back pocket and then left the church.

The incident happened inside Winners Chapel in Delta State, Nigeria after the first service.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST