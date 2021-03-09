Tuesday, 09 March 2021 – A lady has taken to social media and called out her brother after he broke into her piggy bank and stole money that she has been saving since last year.

She discovered that her piggy bank had been broken into when she tried to take out money from it to pay school fees for her daughter.

The Nigerian lady revealed that she found only N200 in it after her brother took the rest of the money.

“The only person staying with me apart from my daughter is my blood brother. He knows how I hustle and yet he still does this to me,” she ranted and shared the photo below.

