Thursday, 25 March 2021 – A lady has shared a video on social media narrating how she was brutally attacked by her baby daddy.

The middle-aged lady displayed her disfigured face and revealed that her savage baby daddy confronted her and demanded to know why she didn’t pick his call.

Even before she couldn’t explain, he rained kicks and blows on her, leaving her unconscious.

She was saved by her neighbors and taken to a nearby hospital.

Why are men turning into animals?

Check out this heartbreaking video.

