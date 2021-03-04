Thursday, 04 March 2021 – Former anchor turned business lady, Betty Kyallo, has expanded her business empire by opening a high-end ladies boutique called BK Closet.

The single mother of one, who has turned into an avid entrepreneur after losing her job at K24 TV last year, launched her boutique yesterday and promised to give Kenyan ladies the best.

Today, Betty posted photos of some of the expensive dresses that she is selling and Kenyans, in their usual character, had endless questions after seeing the prices.

The dresses in her boutique that target high-end clients range from Ksh 7,000 and above.

Check out her Facebook posts.

