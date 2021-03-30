Tuesday March 30, 2021 – KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat has shared his photos on-air travelling from Nairobi to Migori County despite the cessation of movement orders announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Salat was on his way to Kuria, where he represented his boss, Gideon Moi, at the burial of former Kuria East Member of Parliament and immediate KANU vice-chairman Shadrack Manga.

“Nairobi to Migori County,” he captioned his photos on Twitter.

Netizens were angered by Salat’s actions and wondered whether the containment measures were set for poor Kenyans.

“Ordinary citizens have been locked in Nairobi while politicians are allowed to fly out in choppers. This is similar to the animal farm where all animals are not equal,” Walter Ambenge lamented.

“Restrictions ni za maskini (The containment measures are meant for the poor),” Kinuthia Pius wrote.

“I, therefore, declare that there will be no movement of persons from the zoned area by road, air, or rail…”…and other short stories,” Vinn Ochieng added.

