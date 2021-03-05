Friday, 05 March 2021– Renowned Tea Master, Edgar Obare, was arrested on Thursday evening by DCI detectives and taken to Muthaiga Police Station for allegedly trying to extort Ksh 10 Million from Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua.

According to DCI, Edgar coaches ladies to stalk and blackmail prominent Kenyan personalities, among them, politicians, businessmen, and renowned clergymen.

His arrest has sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Some people have condemned DCI for being used by Mutua to frustrate Edgar after he recently exposed how he allegedly impregnated a lady and dumped her.

Other people like KTN anchor Ben Kitili are in support of his arrest.

Kitili, through his Twitter page, claimed that he warned Edgar last year to familiarize himself with the cybercrime act because what he does when serving ‘tea’ to his followers is against the law.

He had accused the controversial ‘Tea Master’ of being biased and relying on half-baked truth.

Ben says that although he received a lot of backlash from Kenyans on Twitter when he tried to caution Edgar last year around May, he now feels vindicated after DCI unearthed how Obare allegedly runs an extortion ring.

This is what he tweeted after Edgar was arrested.

