Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – A Recced Squad officer based in Kisauni is in custody after he killed his friend over suspicion that he was having an affair with his wife.

The suspect, Kirimi Gikangu, killed his friend, Allan Ng’ang’a, a gym instructor when he invited him to his house for a drinking spree and then went into hiding.

He was arrested on Monday by DCI detectives.

Here are photos of his wife that he suspected was having an affair with his close friend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST