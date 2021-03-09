Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – National Assembly Majority Leader, Amos Kimunya, has dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta has short-changed Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

On Sunday, Raila‘s men led by Siaya Senator James Orengo and Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, threatened to bolt out of the handshake over what they termed as being frustrated by Uhuru’s men.

But Kimunya, who is also the Kipipiri MP, said Uhuru and Raila friendship remain intact and those fanning division in the handshake team are“unhappy with the overwhelming support BBI got in county assemblies.”

“There are people who got shocked, who thought BBI is not going anywhere. They are now planting insinuations to rub ODM the wrong way. Unfortunately, some people within ODM may have swallowed the bait,” Kimunya said.

He said the effort by the detractors – whom he says are allied to the Tanga Tanga faction – is to frustrate the handshake so that BBI does not get traction going forward.

Kimunya exuded the confidence that “President Uhuru Kenyatta and his ‘brother’, the former PM, are very committed to the BBI process.”

He told off those building momentum around the betrayal question saying the handshake will outlive the BBI process.

