Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – MPs now want National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya fired due to poor leadership in Parliament.

This follows Kimunya’s decision to have the Division of Revenue Bill 2021 dealt with by the House despite complaints by the MPs that the National Treasury had delayed allocation of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Speaking yesterday, MPs, the majority of who are allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta, want Kimunya kicked out, stating that the government agenda in the National Assembly has been unclear since Aden Duale left.

According to the disappointed MPs, who are now seeking to have the speaker’s office step in, stated that the president would not achieve anything with Kimunya as the leader.

“He needs to step up. The government agenda in the House is not clear and there is a lack of leadership,” said Nyeri Town MP Wambugu Ngunjiri, confirming the unease by MPs.

The Majority Leader is accused of not coming out clearly on the position of the government on certain Bills, leaving MPs in the dark for direction.

“He needs to create briefs for government-allied MPs, including ODM, and equip people with background and context enabling the chief whip to organize members.”

“The other side seems more organized,” said Ngunjiri.

Kimunya replaced Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, who was voted out of the position in June 2020

