Sunday, March 7, 2021 – Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichung’wah, who calls himself a hustler, has for the first time flaunted his lavish home.

Besides showing off his posh home that is located in the outskirts of Nairobi, he shared photos of some wheelbarrows in the store, perhaps to send a message to those who claim that wheelbarrows are useless.

Kimani was also pictured strolling his expansive home in the company of his daughter.

“After a morning service at PCEA Kikuyu township, I inspected the fleet (referring to the wheelbarrows),” he posted on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST