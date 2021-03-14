Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Members of the Kikuyu community are mere voting robots going by the latest revelation on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession in 2022.

Uhuru, who has been in power since 2013, is supposed to go home in 2022 after serving two 5 year terms.

Though they had agreed with his deputy, William Ruto, that he will support him in 2022, Uhuru, like many Kikuyus, is waiting for the larger Kenyatta family to decide on who will succeed him.

The Kenyatta family led by the family’s matriarch, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, is torn between Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga.

The family is reportedly divided since many wanted Raila Odinga to succeed Uhuru but the wealthy members want Uhuru to honour the late former President Daniel Moi who introduced him to politics.

“Yes many want Raila but Mama Ngina and Muhoho Kenyatta want Gideon Moi to thanks the late President for introducing Uhuru to politics in the year 2002,” one of the sources said.

However, nobody in the Kenyatta family wants Ruto to succeed Uhuru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST