Monday, 22 March 2021 – A businessman in Kiambu is counting losses after a merciless Kikuyu woman spiked his drink and emptied his Mpesa, and then took a loan of Ksh 600,000 using his Equitel line.

The suspect identified as, Judy Njambi, lured the man using her sweet tongue, not knowing that she was planning to rob him.

The man reportedly got confused after she spiked his drink, prompting him to disclose his Mpesa and bank pins to her.

The lady withdrew a total of Ksh 200,000 from her Mpesa account and then took a loan of Ksh 600,000 using his Equitel line.

She was arrested after police officers reviewed CCTV footage installed in the bar that captured her drugging the victim.

Here’s the story courtesy of NTV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST