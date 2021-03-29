Monday, March 29, 2021 – Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has been credited for the improvement of medical facilities in the populous county since the emergence of COVID-19 in March last year.

Due to its proximity to Nairobi, which has remained the epicentre of the pandemic, Kiambu has recorded high numbers of Covid-19 positive cases.

However, unlike other counties, Kiambu is ahead in dealing with COVID-19 disease due to Governor Nyoro’s visionary ideas of transforming the health facilities in the county.

When other counties were planning to equip Intensive Care Units (ICU), Dr. James Nyoro was planning how Kiambu County will build an oxygen plant to supply the essential gas to health facilities in the county.

“By God’s grace, when I became governor of Kiambu early last year, I gave priority to the completion of projects in medical institutions that had been started by my predecessors but had for various reasons stalled,” Nyoro told journalists when asked about his visionary agenda.

Through consultation with the Kiambu diaspora and friendly experts from the west, it became apparent to county officials that oxygen was the first line of defence in the management of Covid patients as opposed to ventilators.

Upon realising this, the county government procured and began installing bulk oxygen in its main hospitals and piping it to patients’ bedsides.

When the Ministry of Health on Monday announced a lack of oxygen in most county hospitals, Kiambu was not among the counties, thanks to Nyoro’s brilliant idea.

Currently, Kiambu has 1,000 Covid beds, and these will go up by next week when the county commissions the Ruiru Level 4 Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST