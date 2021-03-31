Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – Kiambaa MP, Paul Koinange, is dead.

The Jubilee lawmaker succumbed to COVID-19 related complications at the Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Koinange served as the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family and residents of Kiambaa Constituency following the death of the MP.

In his message of comfort, the President said Kenya has lost one of its dependable leaders whose undivided focus was the unity, stability, and progress of the country.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country.

“Through the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson, Hon Koinange advanced legislation and policy interventions that sought to create a peaceful, stable and tranquil nation,” the President mourned.

