Tuesday, March 9, 2021 – Keroche Breweries CEO, Tabitha Karanja, has told the court that she was shocked when her late daughter, Tecra Muigai, sent her a photo of her boyfriend, Omar Lali, on WhatsApp.

According to Tabitha, she told her daughter that she had sent the wrong photo because Lali was too old for her.

“I told her that she had sent the wrong photo because the guy was too old for her,” she said during the inquest of her daughter’s death at Milimani Law Courts.

However, Tecra wrote back to her mother insisting that the old man in the photograph was indeed her boyfriend and they were planning to get married.

“She told me, No, he is the one,” Tabitha added.

She had tried to persuade her daughter to stop dating the notorious beach boy whose appetite for rich women is known in Lamu but her efforts bore no fruits.

“At some point, she told us to stop discussing that topic,” said Tabitha.

Tabitha said that her daughter revealed to her that she was having serious relationship problems with Lali but she always went back to him despite being advised to leave him.

“When your child is over 30, there is very little you can do,” she added.

Tabitha insists that Omar Lali killed his daughter after she stopped giving him money.

