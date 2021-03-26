Friday, March 26, 2021 – Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony has nominated a new candidate for the deputy governor’s position.

This follows the death of Ms. Susan Kikwai who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

In a letter to the Kericho County Assembly, Governor Chepkwony nominated Ms. Lily Chepng’etich Ngok as the late Kikwai’s replacement.

“I hereby nominate Ms. Lily Chepng’etich Ngok, County Executive Committee Member for Education Sports, Culture and Social Service as the Deputy Governor, County Government of Kericho for the remainder of my tenure of administration.”

“In considering this nomination I have taken into account the fact that the late H.E. Susan Kikwai, OGW hailed from Kipkelion East Sub County and hence the nomination addresses continuity in the distribution of elective seats and gender balance,” the letter read in part.

The governor further confirmed that the nominee holds all the required qualifications for the position.

