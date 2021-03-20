Saturday, March 20, 2021 – Kericho Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai is dead.

Kikwai died after battling Covid-19 in Siloam Hospital in Kericho for two weeks.

The deputy governor was serving the second and final term having been first elected in the year 2013 together with Governor Paul Kiprono Chepkwony.

She was the daughter of former Moi-era Internal Security Assistant Minister William Kikwai, who passed on in November last year.

Susan served as the Managing Director of Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) under the Ministry of Finance from 2005 to 2012.

She had a Masters in Business Administration in International Management from Morgan State University in Maryland.

Her first degree is in Bachelor of Science in Economics and her second degree is in Bachelor of Arts French from Salve Regina University in Rhode Island.

In 2007, Ms. Kikwai was awarded The Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW) by the former president of Kenya H.E. Mwai Kibaki for her outstanding performance in investment promotion.

In the year 2008, she was overwhelmingly elected President of African Investment Promotion Agency Network (AfrIPAnet) by forty-five African Nations.

While working for the national government, she was instrumental in attracting various domestic, regional, and international investments.

In 2003, Ms. Kikwai received Awards for reinforcement of investment promotion at the regional level (Kenya and Rwanda) and the Department of the Year Award among other Awards and Honors.

As a very passionate person on entrepreneurship and investments, the fallen deputy governor was instrumental in the organizing of the first-ever County Investment Conference (KECICO).

There were Ward Investment Consultative Forums held where each ward showcased what they could produce. This concept we dubbed ‘One Ward, One Product’.

She has also served on several boards including Vision 2030 Delivery Board, Export Promotion Council, and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

As an astute leader, Ms. Kikwai was very successful in putting together a very effective forum to address the business promotion of many of Kenya’s existing and promising industries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST