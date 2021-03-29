Monday, 29 March 2021 – Concerned Kenyans led by activist Boniface Mwangi have raised an alarm on Twitter after former Kamukunji OCS, Samir Yunus, was transferred to Pangani Police Station during the recent reshuffle despite being accused of sexual assault.

Yunus had been sent on compulsory leave to allow room for investigations after 8 junior female cops accused him of sexual assault.

A Nairobi-based businessman had also accused him of breaking his marriage by having an affair with his wife, who works at Kamukunji police station.

He was also accused of assaulting inmates last year, a matter that saw him appear in court.

Boniface Mwangi demanded answers from Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai on why Samir was reinstated despite facing very serious criminal charges.

This is what he tweeted.

Here are photos of the rogue OCS.

