Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – Kenyans were yesterday treated to a shambolic interview between Citizen TV news anchor Waihiga Mwaura and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kenyans, particularly, were disappointed in the way Kalonzo responded to interview questions put before him as he seemed unprepared with no clue on almost all subjects.

The interview centered majorly on the One Kenya Alliance political outfit formed by Kalonzo and his allies (Gideon Moi, Moses Wetang’ula, and Musalia Mudavadi) as well as his presidential aspirations come 2022.

“Should you find yourself in the State House as the President, in the first 100 days, what would be your priorities?” Waihiga asked.

However, his response shocked many viewers who rated it as way below par.

“I will answer that question in the next interview because I think you’re already tiring your viewers, but I can tell you the first 100 days would be phenomenal, a number of people would be in jail, sorry I’m not trying to scare anybody but if you’re going to fight corruption, you will need to set things right,” Kalonzo retorted, a response which most Kenyans found rather amusing.

On the question of whether the ‘Deep State’ is backing the One Kenya Alliance and systematically pushing Raila Odinga out of the 2022 equation, Kalonzo did not impress either as he left many Kenyans thinking.

“That is speculative, so I don’t think I need to answer that. I don’t want to engage in such semantics,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST