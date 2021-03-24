Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – Kenyans have started questioning the whereabouts of former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, who disappeared from the limelight immediately after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader tested positive for COVID -19.

Two weeks ago, Raila Odinga, who had just concluded a 5-day tour of the coastal region, was hospitalised at the Nairobi Hospital after results showed he had Covid-19.

All over a sudden, Maina, who is a close friend of Raila Odinga, went ‘underground’ and now Kenyans are asking where the vocal lawmaker is.

Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, also asked the whereabouts of Maina Kamanda since he has always been among the vocal leaders supporting Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Where did Maina Kamanda go? Who the hell shut his mouth?” Oscar Sudi asked on his Facebook post.

Sources said Maina Kamanda was among Raila Odinga’s close contacts after he tested positive.

Other close contacts were ODM Communication Director, Philip Etale, who has since tested positive, and ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, who tested negative.

Some of Raila Odinga’s family members also tested positive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST