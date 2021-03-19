Friday, March 19, 2021 – The third wave of the novel Coronavirus coupled with a new strain of the virus is proving to be more aggressive and deadly than before.

While giving the daily update on the pandemic on Friday, Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi, announced that 1,354 individuals had tested positive for Covid-19, out of a sample size of 7,732 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases now stand at 118,889 cases.

At the same time, the CAS announced that 28 patients succumbed to the disease during the same period, pushing the cumulative fatality to 1982.

This is the highest recorded single-day death count since the first Covid-19 case was announced in the country in March 2020.

Of the newly reported cases, 1,301 are Kenyans while 53 are foreigners. 635 are female while 719 are male.

The youngest is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is aged 100.

The deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country calls for more stringent measures to contain the virus or else we are doomed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST