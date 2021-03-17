Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Kenya is likely to lose Lamu Island if the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rules in favor of Somalia in the ongoing maritime border dispute.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government made a reckless decision to pull out of the border row case between Kenya and Somalia.

The loss of Lamu Island will be a huge loss to Kenya, given that it is a source of revenue for the country, especially through tourism.

Kenya, on March 11, sent a letter to the International Court announcing its decision to pull out of the case.

“Kenya wishes to inform the court, through the Registrar, that it shall not be participating in the hearing in the case herein, should the same proceed from March 15, 2021, as presently scheduled,” the letter read in part

Kenya, through Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, argued that its new legal team was still familiarizing itself with the case, following the Covid-19 pandemic that caused many inconveniences.

If Somalia wins the case, residents of Lamu will lose their fishing rights as well as their livelihood

A member of Lamu Beach Management Unit (BMU) Network, Somo bin Somo, raised concerns saying that the disputed boundary touches the preferred fishing ground for the fishermen in the area and also that they should have been involved in the case as it directly affects them.

“Waters around Kiunga area next to the common border with Somalia are our preferred rich fishing grounds.”

“It is this area that is in dispute,” stated Somo.

Documents and maps presented before the ICJ by Kenya show that the equidistant line suggested by Somalia digs into Kenya’s territory.

