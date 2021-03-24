Wednesday, March 24, 2021 – In 2016, former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga told a Netherlands-based media house that Kenya is at war with mafia-like cartels run by corrupt politicians and business people who have the blessing of senior government officials.

Mutunga’s words have come to pass following a series of scandals that have rocked the Ministry of Health.

As the country struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic, cartels with links to State House and Harambee House have continued to make billions of shillings through shoddy deals.

Currently, cartels with links to Afya House are importing Russian Sputnik Vaccine through the backdoor.

The cartels, with the assistance of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) staff stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), are importing the vaccine from Moscow and when it lands in Kenya, it is being sold at Sh 11,000 per dose.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has kept quiet despite being aware of the scandal.

