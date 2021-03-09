Tuesday, 09 March 2021 – Stephen Wang’ondu, the Nyeri tycoon who planned the murder of his son, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The wealthy businessman and farmer, who is facing murder charges alongside 4 other suspects, failed to appear in court on Tuesday during the bail application hearing after he tested positive for the deadly virus.

His lawyers told the court that he has been placed under quarantine at the Nyeri Maximum Security Prison in King’ong’o.

Wang’ondu hired 4 killers to murder his son on New Year’s Eve so that he can inherit his wife and claim life insurance worth millions of shillings that he had taken for his deceased son.

