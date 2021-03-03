Wednesday, 03 March 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has continued to receive birthday messages from friends, family, and supporters as he celebrates his 46th birthday.

Slay queen city politician and lawyer, Karen Nyamu, who was once rumoured to be involved in an extra-marital affair with the disgraced former Governor, has also written a sweet birthday message to him.

Karen described Sonko as a man with a golden heart who is always kind to all people and encouraged him to be strong even as he faces endless tribulations.

“Happy birthday my friend Mike Mbuvi Sonko. Those who have crossed paths with you know how soft your heart is towards all and sundry. May your trials and tribulations not change this aspect about you. Don’t let the world harden you. In the same breath, I wish you strength and wisdom from above to nagivate this period,” she wrote.

