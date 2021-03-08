Monday, March 8, 2021 – Last week, Samidoh’s marriage was put to test after his mistress, Karen Nyamu, caused drama on social media by engaging his wife in an ugly online war.

The drama started when Karen posted photos of the popular Mugithi singer in her house babysitting their son and confirmed that he was the biological father after months of endless speculations.

In some of the photos that Karen posted on social media, Samidoh was pictured in her bedroom dressed in a vest and a short while soothing their baby, showing total disrespect to his wife, Edith.

She even mocked his wife through cryptic messages that she posted on her Instagram stories.

Samidoh was forced to apologize to his fans and family, more so, his wife, following the ugly online drama.

It now seems that the celebrated Mugithi singer has solved his marital woes after Karen Nyamu attempted to wreck his young marriage.

Yesterday, he attended church together with his wife.

Samidoh’s wife posted the photo on her Instagram page and captioned it, “Great Sunday It Was”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST