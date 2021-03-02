Home Gossip KAREN NYAMU is just another slay queen who uses her beauty to... KAREN NYAMU is just another slay queen who uses her beauty to get favours from men – Just look at these PHOTOs March 2, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Who is doing this to BABU OWINO? – Can you respect your leaders please (PHOTOs) When KAREN NYAMU allowed BABU OWINO to have a feel of her juicy assets – Politicians know her better (PHOTOs) The day KAREN NYAMU’s assets almost reduced SAKAJA to a zombie (PHOTO) JACOB JUMA’s former side-chick, KAREN NYAMU, leaks WhatsApp chats of SAMIDOH begging to meet her after he issued an apology. More drama as defiant KAREN NYAMU responds after SAMIDOH’s apology! – “Si ungeshika your lovely wife vile wewe hunishika” Was KAREN NYAMU recording SAMIDOH without his knowledge to destroy his marriage? (LOOK) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow