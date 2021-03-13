Saturday, March 13, 2021 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, on Friday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled by Baringo County residents.

Moi, who was accompanied by KANU secretary-general, Nick Salat, was in Bomet for a fundraiser for the construction of classrooms for Kogunoi Primary School and later held a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sensitization rally.

It was at this BBI rally that Gideon, who is also the Baringo Senator, met youths who were singing songs in praise of Deputy President William Ruto and his ‘hustler nation’

However, after some time, Gideon urged the youths to listen to him, which they did.

Following the incident, Nick Salat thanked the residents of Bomet for their welcome despite the harsh experience.

“We are grateful to the people of Longisa, Bomet County for their warm reception of Hon. Gideon Moi. The Senator held a fundraiser for the construction of classrooms for Kogunoi Primary School and later held a BBI sensitization rally,” Salat said in a statement.

